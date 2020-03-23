190 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria

March 23, 2020, Monday
Bulgaria: 190 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

190 are already the infected with a coronavirus people in Bulgaria, Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski said at a briefing.

He revealed that it is not only Sofia that is ready to build places for treatment of infected people outside hospitals. "We are looking for halls and other indoor spaces where we can quickly make field hospitals in all the regional towns in Bulgaria" the general said.

