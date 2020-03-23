190 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria
www.pixabay.com
Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
190 are already the infected with a coronavirus people in Bulgaria, Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski said at a briefing.
He revealed that it is not only Sofia that is ready to build places for treatment of infected people outside hospitals. "We are looking for halls and other indoor spaces where we can quickly make field hospitals in all the regional towns in Bulgaria" the general said.
- » Bulgaria has Ordered 1 Million COVID-19 Tests
- » 185 COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria
- » 171 COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria, People Aged 40 to 49 Most Affected
- » 163 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria
- » The Number of COVID-19 Infected People in Bulgaria Reached 142
- » 17 COVID-19 Positive Samples in Bulgaria Today. The Affected Areas are Now 10