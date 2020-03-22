President Rumen Radev to Impose a Partial Veto on the State of Emergency Act - No Battle is Won with Fear
Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev has imposed a partial veto on the State of Emergency Act which was passed in parliament on Friday. The reason is that the law requires emergency measures against the coronavirus outbreak which Radev regards as inadequate. "Bulgarians do not need threats but support", the Bulgarian head of state firmly said in a special address to the nation today, BNR reported.
The Bulgarian head of state calls for taking convincing measures by using protective mechanisms and assist the those who are most affected but not to restrict businesses. No battle has ever been won with fear, he stated. A total blockade will only exacerbate the crisis. There is no definition of false information. Self-censorship and restriction on freedom of expression are now being enforced, he continued. Restrictions will remain in force after the state of emergency is over. The Army is entrusted with power-enforcing functions beyond its constitutional authority. The law is overgrown with unnecessary clauses, the president also said.
