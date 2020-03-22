Trump has Offered Kim Jong-un Help with the Fight against the Coronavirus
US President Donald Trump has offered North Korean leader Kim Jong-un help in combating the coronavirus, world agencies have reported.
In a letter, Trump has indicated his intention to offer co-operation, saying he was impressed with Kim's efforts to protect his people from the serious threat of the epidemic, according to North Korean news agency KCTA, quoted by Reuters.
