Trump has Offered Kim Jong-un Help with the Fight against the Coronavirus

March 22, 2020, Sunday
US President Donald Trump has offered North Korean leader Kim Jong-un help in combating the coronavirus, world agencies have reported.

In a letter, Trump has indicated his intention to offer co-operation, saying he was impressed with Kim's efforts to protect his people from the serious threat of the epidemic, according to North Korean news agency KCTA, quoted by Reuters.

Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Coronavirus
