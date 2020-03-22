171 COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria, People Aged 40 to 49 Most Affected
The new cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in Bulgaria are 32, as the total number of cases in the country has reached 174, the head of the National Crisis Staff announced. 28 are the new cases registered in Sofia. Young people also become infected, but they usually develop only light symptoms compared to older people. On the other hand, they are the most active disseminators of the virus. The Crisis Staff voiced criticism to the residents of Sofia for going out to Vitosha mountain close to Sofia on Saturday. If this continues, the crisis staff might recommend closing the approaches to the mountain.
