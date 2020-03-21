163 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria
Health
This was reported by a Prof. Mutafchiiski.
163 are already infected with COVID-19 in our country. Eight of the infected with severe symptoms are in the age group 20 - 50 years.
Expect details.
