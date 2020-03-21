163 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | March 21, 2020, Saturday // 17:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 163 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

This was reported by a Prof. Mutafchiiski.

163 are already infected with COVID-19 in our country. Eight of the infected with severe symptoms are in the age group 20 - 50 years.

Expect details.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria