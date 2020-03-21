The law sets out the measures taken during the state of emergency to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Bulgaria’s Parliament passed the COVID-19 State of Emergency Measures Act
Politics | March 21, 2020, Saturday // 12:46| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria’s Parliament passed the COVID-19 State of Emergency Measures Act. The act was earlier discussed by President Rumen Radev and Parliament Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva.
On March 20 MPs conclusively passed the State of Emergency Measures Act.
- » The Head of State Discussed with the Parliament Speaker the Necessity of Promptly Adopting the Prepared Legislative Amendments Because of the Introduced State of Emergency
- » Dutch Health Minister Resigns
- » The President Called on the Institutions to Keep Discipline via Good Organization, Clear Instructions and Actions in Compliance with Law
- » Bulgaria’s Parliament Adopted State of Emergency Measures Act at First Reading
- » President Rumen Radev Discussed with Ambassador Dong Xiaojun Strengthening the International Cooperation against Coronavirus
- » PM Borissov: It is Most Important to Protect our Medical Professionals, They Will Receive Bonus Remuneration