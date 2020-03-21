Bulgaria’s Parliament passed the COVID-19 State of Emergency Measures Act

Politics | March 21, 2020, Saturday // 12:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Parliament passed the COVID-19 State of Emergency Measures Act www.pixabay.com

Bulgaria’s Parliament passed the COVID-19 State of Emergency Measures Act. The act was earlier discussed by President Rumen Radev and Parliament Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva.

On March 20 MPs conclusively passed the State of Emergency Measures Act.

The law sets out the measures taken during the state of emergency to limit the spread of coronavirus.

 
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, State of Emergency Measures Act
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria