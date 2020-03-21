COVID-19 Measures: Checkpoints on Routes Into and Out of Major Cities in Bulgaria

The checkpoints at places of entry and exit of Sofia start operating at 00:01 on March 21. Police officers from the Ministry of Interior will be checking the purpose of travel.

Traffic at the exits of Sofia seems normal. Metal barriers will be put in place for the purposes of the checkpoints. Such checkpoints will be set up at the exits and entries of all district cities in the country.

People will be allowed to travel only if the trip is urgent, for health reasons, if they are returning to their current or permanent address, or for work. As proof, they must show document from their employer, medical or ID document.

Sofia municipality earlier said that the public transport to Vitosha Mountain will be temporarily stopped and that Vrana park will be closed, BNT reported.