The Head of State Discussed with the Parliament Speaker the Necessity of Promptly Adopting the Prepared Legislative Amendments Because of the Introduced State of Emergency

Head of State Rumen Radev held a meeting with Parliament Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva at 2 Dondukov street, at which the necessity of promptly adopting the prepared legislative amendments related to the introduced state of emergency because of the coronavirus were discussed. The two shared the stance that under conditions of crisis joint efforts of the institutions are needed to overcome it, the presidential press office reported.



At the meeting the President called for adopting a comprehensive approach for overcoming the deficiencies in the legal framework and clear regulation of the actions and responsibilities in crises management. In the Head of State’s opinion, timely legislation is a guarantee that a situation will not be reached where measures that do not fall within those stipulated in law will have to be urgently introduced. The topic will be discussed at the Consultative Council for National Security.