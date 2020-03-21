WhatsApp Informs about Coronavirus Infected Worldwide

Bulgaria: WhatsApp Informs about Coronavirus Infected Worldwide

Today, WHO is launching a messaging service with partners WhatsApp and Facebook to keep people safe from coronavirus.

This easy-to-use messaging service has the potential to reach 2 billion people and enables WHO to get information directly into the hands of the people that need it.

From government leaders to health workers and family and friends, this messaging service will provide the latest news and information on coronavirus including details on symptoms and how people can protect themselves and others. It also provides the latest situation reports and numbers in real time to help government decision-makers protect the health of their populations.

The service can be accessed through a link that opens a conversation on WhatsApp. Users can simply type “hi” to activate the conversation, prompting a menu of options that can help answer their questions about COVID-19.

The WHO Health Alert was developed in collaboration with Praekelt.Org, using Turn machine learning technology, the WHO reported.

