WHO: Young People are not Invincible

Bulgaria: WHO: Young People are not Invincible www.pixabay.com

Young people are not immune from coronavirus and must avoid socialising and communicating it to older, more vulnerable people, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned, the BBC reported.

The choices made by the young can be "the difference between life and death for someone else", WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Speaking at an online news conference from WHO headquarters in Geneva, Mr Tedros said: "Although older people are hardest hit, younger people are not spared."

He added: "I have a message for young people: You are not invincible, this virus could put you in hospital for weeks or even kill you. Even if you don't get sick the choices you make about where you go could be the difference between life and death for someone else."

Tags: COVID-19, WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
