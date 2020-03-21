WHO: Young People are not Invincible
Young people are not immune from coronavirus and must avoid socialising and communicating it to older, more vulnerable people, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned, the BBC reported.
The choices made by the young can be "the difference between life and death for someone else", WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Speaking at an online news conference from WHO headquarters in Geneva, Mr Tedros said: "Although older people are hardest hit, younger people are not spared."
He added: "I have a message for young people: You are not invincible, this virus could put you in hospital for weeks or even kill you. Even if you don't get sick the choices you make about where you go could be the difference between life and death for someone else."
- » Stricter Measures against the Spread of COVID-19 Introduced in Bulgaria
- » 17 COVID-19 Positive Samples in Bulgaria Today. The Affected Areas are Now 10
- » Good News!: One of COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria is Cured
- » The Victims of COVID-19 Worldwide Exceeded 10,000
- » World Happiness Report: Bulgaria is Ranked 96th in the World
- » Bulgarian Minister of Health Bans The Export of Quinine-Based Medicines