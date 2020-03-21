More Good News! Three People already Cured from COVID-19

Three are already cured by COVID-19 in Bulgaria. This is what the Chief State Health Inspector, Dr. Angel Kunchev, told NOVA.

The first cured patient is a woman housed in the MMA, Chief of National Operations Staff Major General Ventsislav Mutafchiiski announced earlier today. The other two are from Pleven.

