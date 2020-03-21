The Number of COVID-19 Infected People in Bulgaria Reached 142

142 people are infected with a COVID-19 in Bulgaria. This was announced by the chief of the Operations Headquarters and the chief of the MMA, General Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski.

After Dobrich and the four reported cases on Friday, the infection also reached Shumen. There is 1 patient in Shumen - he is admitted to the infectious ward. He came back from Bansko a few days ago.

