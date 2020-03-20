17 COVID-19 Positive Samples in Bulgaria Today. The Affected Areas are Now 10

17 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria. Prof. Mutafchiiski at the briefing of the National Crisis Staff.

"129 samples were taken at the Military Medical Academy, the National Center for Infectious Diseases, the laboratories in Varna and Stara Zagora. 17 new cases of infected are registered, 13 from Sofia and 4 persons from Dobrich. They are in good condition and do not require special measures. All samples from Stara Zagora are negative.

Thus, with the new cases from Dobrich, this becomes the 10th district in Bulgaria affected by the coronavirus.