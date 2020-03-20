17 COVID-19 Positive Samples in Bulgaria Today. The Affected Areas are Now 10
17 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria. Prof. Mutafchiiski at the briefing of the National Crisis Staff.
"129 samples were taken at the Military Medical Academy, the National Center for Infectious Diseases, the laboratories in Varna and Stara Zagora. 17 new cases of infected are registered, 13 from Sofia and 4 persons from Dobrich. They are in good condition and do not require special measures. All samples from Stara Zagora are negative.
Thus, with the new cases from Dobrich, this becomes the 10th district in Bulgaria affected by the coronavirus.
- » Good News!: One of COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria is Cured
- » Bulgarian Minister of Health Bans The Export of Quinine-Based Medicines
- » Pharmaceutical Industry Promises Affordable Vaccine against COVID-19 no Later than 18 Months
- » New 5 Positive Samples for COVID-19, 112 Total
- » 105 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria
- » New Death Case in Bulgaria, there are already COVID-19 Infected in Burgas and Pernik