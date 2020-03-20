17 COVID-19 Positive Samples in Bulgaria Today. The Affected Areas are Now 10

Society » HEALTH | March 20, 2020, Friday // 18:32| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 17 COVID-19 Positive Samples in Bulgaria Today. The Affected Areas are Now 10 www.pixabay.com

17 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria. Prof. Mutafchiiski at the briefing of the National Crisis Staff.

"129 samples were taken at the Military Medical Academy, the National Center for Infectious Diseases, the laboratories in Varna and Stara Zagora. 17 new cases of infected are registered, 13 from Sofia and 4 persons from Dobrich. They are in good condition and do not require special measures. All samples from Stara Zagora are negative.

Thus, with the new cases from Dobrich, this becomes the 10th district in Bulgaria affected by the coronavirus.

 

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, Coronavirus, positive sample
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria