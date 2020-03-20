Good News!: One of COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria is Cured

One patient infected with COVID-19 gave two negative samples, and will be discharged from the MMA on Saturday. This was announced by Prof. Mutafchiiski at a briefing.

Other two patients, are in very good condition and are expected to be discharged from the MMA soon. However, their samples are still positive.

Otherwise, 129 samples were taken during the day at the laboratories of the Military Medical Academy, the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases in Stara Zagora and Varna. Of these, 6 are positive in the National Center, 7 in the Military Medical Academy, 4 in Varna.