Macron: France is at the Beginning of the Crisis Caused by the New Coronavirus

France is at the beginning of the crisis caused by the new coronavirus.

"We are currently fighting to stop the spread of the pandemic."

This was said by French President Emmanuel Macron.

"This is the beginning of the crisis. We have taken drastic measures to fight the first wave." "We need to act on a large scale." "We need to anticipate what's about to happen," Macron said.

