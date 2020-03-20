The Victims of COVID-19 Worldwide Exceeded 10,000
The COVID-19 pandemic death toll has exceeded 10,000, AFP reported, citing government official data at 12:30 Bulgarian time, BNR reported.
Of the 10,080 coronavirus casualties reported, the largest number are in Europe (4932), followed by Asia 3431.
Italy, which has the highest death toll - 3405, is ahead of China since yesterday, from where the epidemic started and where 3248 people died.
Following is Iran, which today reported an additional 149 casualties, with a total of 1,433.
Spain has become the fourth country in the world with more than 1,000 deaths reported. Another 235 death cases were registered today, bringing the total number to 1002. The infected reached 19,980 - an increase of 2,833 for the last 24 hours.
- » Stricter Measures against the Spread of COVID-19 Introduced in Bulgaria
- » 17 COVID-19 Positive Samples in Bulgaria Today. The Affected Areas are Now 10
- » Good News!: One of COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria is Cured
- » World Happiness Report: Bulgaria is Ranked 96th in the World
- » Bulgarian Minister of Health Bans The Export of Quinine-Based Medicines
- » Pharmaceutical Industry Promises Affordable Vaccine against COVID-19 no Later than 18 Months