China hasn't Registered Local Cases of COVID-19 for a Second Consecutive Day
China announced today that it has not registered local cases of the deadly coronavirus for the second consecutive day. But the country's progress against the disease was stymied by a new increase in "imported" cases of infection, the BNR reported, citing AFP.
The death toll in China has also dropped dramatically, with health authorities reporting only three new victims.
As a sign that the crisis has shifted from Asia to Europe, the casualties in China to date are 3248. For comparison the COVID-19 death cases in Italy are 3400.
Today, the Chinese health authorities reported another 39 "imported" cases of the disease, totaling 228.
