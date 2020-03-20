Bulgarian Minister of Health Bans The Export of Quinine-Based Medicines
www.pixabay.com
The Minister of Health issued an order banning the export of quinine-based medicines until a second order. The aim is to meet the needs of the Bulgarian market in connection with the WHO declared pandemic and the complicated epidemic situation related to the spread of COVID-19 on the territory of Bulgaria.
