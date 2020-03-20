Tests for COVID-19 Vaccines Started in Russia
Russian scientists have begun testing prototypes of potential coronavirus vaccines on animals at a laboratory in Siberia, the Russian consumer protection regulator quoted Rospotrebnadzor as saying today, BNR reported.
Yesterday, the number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country reached 199. So far there is only one death case.
Scientists at the Vector State Biotechnology Center in Novosibirsk have developed prototypes based on six different technology platforms and began testing on Monday to try to understand how effective they are.
Scientists around the world warn that the development of the vaccine is a lengthy and complex process that can lead to widespread use in the next 12-18 months.
