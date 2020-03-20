Tests for COVID-19 Vaccines Started in Russia

World | March 20, 2020, Friday // 12:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Tests for COVID-19 Vaccines Started in Russia www.pixabay.com

Russian scientists have begun testing prototypes of potential coronavirus vaccines on animals at a laboratory in Siberia, the Russian consumer protection regulator quoted Rospotrebnadzor as saying today, BNR reported.

Yesterday, the number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country reached 199. So far there is only one death case.

Scientists at the Vector State Biotechnology Center in Novosibirsk have developed prototypes based on six different technology platforms and began testing on Monday to try to understand how effective they are.

Scientists around the world warn that the development of the vaccine is a lengthy and complex process that can lead to widespread use in the next 12-18 months.

 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, vaccine, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria