Pharmaceutical Industry Promises Affordable Vaccine against COVID-19 no Later than 18 Months

Multinational pharmaceutical companies have committed themselves today to deliver the vaccine against COVID-19 worldwide in 12 to 18 months, AFP reported.

Dozens of clinical trials of cheaper and more effective screening kits, treatments or vaccines are being done to combat the coronavirus, which has already infected more than 217,000 people and caused the deaths of more than 9,000 people worldwide, AFP said.

We will make it available wherever the vaccine is made to everyone in the world who needs it, said Paul Stoffels, Chief Scientific Officer of Johnson and Johnson at the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations briefing.

In the meantime, it has become clear that the pharmaceutical industry cannot provide enough diagnostic kits for the new coronavirus to meet the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommendation for large-scale use of tests. This was stated by the CEO of Roche Severin Schwan, quoted by the DPA.

The industry is increasing production, but demand is still far exceeding supply, Schwan said at a briefing by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations. 19, he added.

At present, it is simply not possible to make extensive use of tests, Schwan emphasized.

