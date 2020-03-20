The Long-Awaited Boxing Match between Kubrat Pulev and Anthony Joshua Postponed because of COVID-19

The long-awaited heavyweight boxing match between Kubrat Pulev and Anthony Joshua won't take place on June 20.

The news was announced by Pulev himself. According to him, the match will be delayed by at least a few months because of the situation with COVID-19 around the world.

"It is impossible for the fight to take place on June 20, although I am ready," Pulev, known as "The Cobra" said. "The match will take place a few months later, perhaps towards the end of the year."