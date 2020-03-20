The Cannes Film Festival Postponed

The event can take place in late June or early July, AFP reported.

The Cannes Film Festival will not be held as usual in May due to the spread of the coronavirus in France.

The event can be rescheduled at the end of June or early July. This is said in a statement released by the festival organizers.

"Today, we have made the following decision : The Festival de Cannes cannot be held on the scheduled dates, from May 12 to 23. Several options are considered in order to preserve its running, the main one being a simple postponement, in Cannes, until the end of June-beginning of July, 2020." the release said.

