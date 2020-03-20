Eight Bulgarian Nationals Return from Morocco and Tenerife with MFA Assistance

Bulgaria: Eight Bulgarian Nationals Return from Morocco and Tenerife with MFA Assistance www.pixabay.com

Four Bulgarian nationals working in the Kingdom of Morocco departed yesterday afternoon from Casablanca to Bucharest, from where they will return to Bulgaria.

With the assistance of our Ambassador to Morocco, Yuri Sterc, our compatriots were aboard an aircraft intended for Romanian citizens. A representative of our diplomatic mission there will be waiting for them at the Bucharest airport, who will assist them in a trouble-free return to Bulgaria.

We thank the Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu for his assistance, the Consular Relations Directorate of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Romanian ambassadors to Bulgaria and Morocco.

Another four Bulgarian citizens left the island of Tenerife through Romania for Bulgaria with the assistance of our embassy in Madrid.

In view of the imposed restrictions on the world due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns the Bulgarian citizens not to travel unless it is urgent, to cancel already planned trips and to follow the instructions of the institutions at home and abroad, to be responsible to themselves, to their loved ones and to the society.

