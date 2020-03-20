New 5 Positive Samples for COVID-19, 112 Total
The number of cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria is now 112. The head of the of the National Operational Headquarters for Covid-19, Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski, was quoted as saying at a regular briefing this morning by the BNR.
As of last night, when 107 cases of infection in Bulgaria were reported, 56 samples were examined, 5 of which were positive.
There are 18 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Bulgaria for the past 24 Hours.
