Dutch Health Minister Resigns

Netherlands Health Minister Bruno Bruins, who is responsible for coronavirus measures, has resigned.

He has asked King Willem-Alexander to dismiss him and the king has accepted his resignation, according to a government website

According to Dutch, the minister's resignation was unexpected.

Bruno Bruins suddenly collapsed into parliament while discussing the fight against the spread of the new coronavirus in the Netherlands.

He soon regained consciousness, but had to leave the Legislature.

In a statement, Bruins said he was no longer physically up to the task. He compared combating coronavirus to the highest level of professional sports. "And I have concluded that my body can no longer handle this due to exhaustion," he said.

"The King has granted this resignation with the highest honors, on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, with gratitude for the varied and important services rendered by the minister to Him and the Kingdom," the Cabinet of the King said in a statement, NL Times reported.

Bruins later tweeted his thanks for his support after the incident. According to the Minister, he has lost consciousness due to fatigue after a busy and difficult week.

"I felt faint from exhaustion and intensive weeks. Now things are better again. I'm going home now to rest tonight so I can get back to work tomorrow to fight the corona crisis as best I can," Bruins said on Twitter after the scary moment in parliament.

According to recent data, the number of coronavirus infected in the Netherlands is 2 460 and the death toll has reached 76.