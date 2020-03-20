Asia is Threatened by a Second Wave of COVID-19

Asian countries face a second wave of COVID-19, this time imported from outside, the BBC warns.

South Korea, China and Singapore are among Asian countries facing a second wave of a coronavirus epidemic brought from outside.

China, where the virus first appeared, confirmed that no new cases had been reported for the first time since the outbreak.

In Singapore, 47 new cases have been registered, of which 33 are from people arriving from outside.

South Korea saw a jump in the emergence of new cases today - 152, and it is not yet clear how many of the infected have arrived in the country soon.

Japan has reported three new cases. Hokkaido Prefecture - Japan's most affected region with 154 cases - lifted the state of emergency introduced at the end of February after local authorities announced the spread of the virus appeared to be over.