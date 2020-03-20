Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny Today
It will be mostly sunny today.
In the afternoon, in places mainly in the eastern part of the country, clouds will increase occasionally but no rain expected. Light wind, moderate in the east, will blow from the northeast. The warming will continue and maximum temperatures will reach 17C to 22C.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.