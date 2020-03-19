107 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria! Another Victim!
Society | March 19, 2020, Thursday // 18:59| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The number of coronavirus infected in Bulgaria is already 107. This was said by Prof. Mutafchiiski in front of NOVA TV.
The 80-year old woman who was diagnosed earlier died. Thus, there are already 3 death cases in the country.
More information will be provided.
- » 105 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria
- » Good News: Chinese Scientists have Proven that Warmer Weather and High Relative Humidity Significantly Reduce Spread of COVID-19
- » New Death Case in Bulgaria, there are already COVID-19 Infected in Burgas and Pernik
- » Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Warm
- » UK Closes Schools over COVID-19
- » China will Send more than 2 Million EU Protective Masks