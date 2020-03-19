107 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria! Another Victim!

March 19, 2020, Thursday
Bulgaria: 107 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria! Another Victim!

The number of coronavirus infected in Bulgaria is already 107. This was said by Prof. Mutafchiiski in front of NOVA TV.

The 80-year old woman who was diagnosed earlier died. Thus, there are already 3 death cases in the country.

More information will be provided.

