Four Bulgarians in Italy Infected with COVID-19

Four Bulgarian citizens have contracted a coronavirus in Italy and have been admitted to a hospital in the Emilia-Romagna region. According to the Consulate General of Milan, one of them is in serious condition. A case of a sick Italian born in Bulgaria has also been reported. This was reported by the MFA.

Our Consulate General in Milan is in contact with local authorities to investigate cases and possible assistance.

Almost 3,000 people died from the coronavirus in Italy, the number of those infected exceeded 35,000 and over 4,000 were cured.

The Italian government will extend the quarantine deadlines and restrictive measures introduced to spread the coronavirus. Earlier, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

