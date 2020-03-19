Stoltenberg: Northern Macedonia will Become a NATO Member Soon

Northern Macedonia will become a NATO member soon, all NATO countries have completed the process of ratifying its membership protocol. This was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, presenting his annual report on the state of NATO in 2019.

"All allies have already completed the process of ratifying the membership protocol. Northern Macedonia will become a NATO member soon, "he said.

EU consensus is reached on the decision to open negotiations with the Republic of Northern Macedonia - unconditionally and with a request for the first intergovernmental conference to be held as soon as the negotiating framework is approved. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bujar Osmani.

According to Osmani, the decision is expected to be confirmed today, after which it will be formalized by the Ministers for Europe and Foreign Affairs on March 24 and then at a summit of EU leaders scheduled for March 26 in the form of a videoconference.

"This is extremely good news, not only because of the consensus reached by all 27 Member States on all the differences that have existed over the last 15 years, but it is also a truly historic moment for the country. However, today and in the coming days, this has to be officially confirmed, "said Osmani.

The positive news from Brussels, as reported by Osmani, comes after the EU Permanent Representatives meeting, which discussed enlargement.