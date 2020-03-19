105 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria

The number of coronavirus infected in Bulgaria is already 105. This was said at a briefing by Prof. Mutafchiiski.

On Thursday, 11 more cases were registered. Two people from Smolyan, two from Plovdiv and seven from Sofia tested positive for COVID-19.

Among them is a child who is 8 years old but has no complaints.

The condition of newly infected patients is stable, the MMA chief said.

