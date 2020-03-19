105 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria
www.pixabay.com
Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The number of coronavirus infected in Bulgaria is already 105. This was said at a briefing by Prof. Mutafchiiski.
On Thursday, 11 more cases were registered. Two people from Smolyan, two from Plovdiv and seven from Sofia tested positive for COVID-19.
Among them is a child who is 8 years old but has no complaints.
The condition of newly infected patients is stable, the MMA chief said.
Expect details!
- » New Death Case in Bulgaria, there are already COVID-19 Infected in Burgas and Pernik
- » 11 New COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria
- » What is Favipiravir and will the Drug Help to Halt the COVID-19 Pandemic?
- » Scientists: The New Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 is of Natural Origin
- » No New COVID-19 Positive Samples in Bulgaria
- » Von der Leyen: We May Have a COVID-19 Vaccine by Fall 2020