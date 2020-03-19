105 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | March 19, 2020, Thursday // 17:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 105 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

The number of coronavirus infected in Bulgaria is already 105. This was said at a briefing by Prof. Mutafchiiski.

On Thursday, 11 more cases were registered. Two people from Smolyan, two from Plovdiv and seven from Sofia tested positive for COVID-19.

Among them is a child who is 8 years old but has no complaints.

The condition of newly infected patients is stable, the MMA chief said.

Expect details!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria