Good News: Chinese Scientists have Proven that Warmer Weather and High Relative Humidity Significantly Reduce Spread of COVID-19

Higher temperatures and relative humidity limit the spread of COVID-19, a recent study by Chinese scientists reveals.

“High temperature and high relative humidity significantly reduce the transmission of COVID-19.” An increase of just one degree Celsius and 1% relative humidity increase substantially lower the virus’s transmission, according to the data analyzed by the researchers. The team examined 100 cities in China and over 40 carriers of the virus between January 21-23 this year.

The period was just before the Chinese authorities took stringent measures against the spread of COVID-19 and allowed researchers to investigate the behavior of the virus in normal circumstances without human intervention. The spread of COVID-19 countries with lower temperatures such as China, Korea, Japan and Iran was more significant than in other countries, with higher temperatures and higher humidity such as Malaysia and Singapore, Nova TV reports.

In applying the paper's findings to the forecast temperatures and humidity, the authors concluded that the arrival of summer and rainy seasons in the Northern Hemisphere can "effectively reduce the transmission of COVID-19," while the risk for the continued spread of the illness will remain in some countries in the Southern Hemisphere.

Despite the results of a new study, global scientific thought is still divided as to how warm weather can "kill" COVID-19. that the virus will naturally pass like a wave around the world, regardless of humidity and temperatures.

