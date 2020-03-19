New Death Case in Bulgaria, there are already COVID-19 Infected in Burgas and Pernik
There is a third coronavirus death in our country. An 82-year-old woman, who was in Pirogov, died. This was reported by Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski at the morning briefing of the National Headquarters.
In addition, 2 new cases of COVID-19 patients in 2 new areas were registered in Bulgaria. These are Pernik and Burgas. The sick woman in Burgas was a cook in Bansko.
Mutafchiiski commented that the infection was growing worldwide. He believes that in Italy, high mortality is linked to the aging population.
He denied information that there were 2 cases of COVID-19 infected in Elin Pelin, as reported by the municipality.
1 person is in severe condition, the other 90 cases are in relatively good condition, although many of them have bilateral bronchopneumonia.
Expect details!
