Bulgaria Bans Entry of Citizens from non-EU Countries

Health Minister Kiril Ananiev issued an order banning the entry of third-country nationals into our country. This was reported by the Ministry of Health.

It shall enter into force on 20 March (midnight) and shall apply until 17 April inclusive. The ban applies to all types of vehicles - air, car, rail and passenger cars.

The ban on the entry into the territory of Bulgaria of persons arriving from several EU Member States and Schengen countries: Italy, Spain, France, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland, with the exception of Bulgarian nationals, family members of Bulgarian citizens and persons with permanent and long-term residence status on the territory of Bulgaria.

Citizens from these EU Member States and Schengen countries and their family members are allowed to transit through the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria in order to return to their country of residence or residence.

The ban does not affect nationals of EU Member States and Schengen countries and their family members with the exception of the above.

The new ban does not cover healthcare professionals, health researchers and senior care professionals. It also does not apply to transport personnel engaged in the carriage of goods, crews of aircraft engaged in commercial air transport and other transport personnel as necessary.

Diplomats, employees of international organizations, military and humanitarian workers in the performance of their duties, as well as persons traveling for humanitarian reasons, are also an exception. In addition, if they are third-country nationals and have a long-term residence permit in an EU Member State and pass through Bulgaria in order to return to their country of residence and residence, they will not be stopped.