First Coronavirus Death Case in Russia

First coronavirus death reported in Russia, TASS reports. The deceased is a 79-year-old elderly woman with accompanying chronic illnesses who died at a hospital in Moscow.

So far, Russia has reported 147 cases of coronavirus, less than many other European countries. But the figure has risen sharply in recent days.

The number of people infected in the capital has risen to 86. All of the 30 newly infected people have visited European countries in the last two weeks.

President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that "the situation is generally under control."

