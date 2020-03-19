Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Warm

The weather will be mostly sunny today. Around noon in eastern Bulgaria clouds will increase but no rain expected. There will be light northwest wind; in southeast Bulgaria – a light to moderate wind will blow from the northeast.

Maximum temperatures between 13C and 18C. The atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for March; it will slightly drop in the afternoon.

This is the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

