25 Million People will Lose their Jobs because of the COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic will dramatically increase global unemployment. Approximately 25 million people to lose their jobs, the United Nations said.
"The economic and labour crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic could increase global unemployment by almost 25 million", says a new study by the International Labor Organization.
"However, if we see an internationally coordinated policy response, as happened in the global financial crisis of 2008/9, then the impact on global unemployment could be significantly lower.", the report said.
Workers worldwide will lose up to $ 3.4 billion in revenue this year alone.
