25 Million People will Lose their Jobs because of the COVID-19

Business | March 19, 2020, Thursday // 10:07| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 25 Million People will Lose their Jobs because of the COVID-19 www.pixabay.com

The COVID-19 pandemic will dramatically increase global unemployment. Approximately 25 million people to lose their jobs, the United Nations said.

"The economic and labour crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic could increase global unemployment by almost 25 million", says a new study by the International Labor Organization.

"However, if we see an internationally coordinated policy response, as happened in the global financial crisis of 2008/9, then the impact on global unemployment could be significantly lower.", the report said.

Workers worldwide will lose up to $ 3.4 billion in revenue this year alone.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, Coronavirus, UN, report
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria