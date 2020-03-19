UK Closes Schools over COVID-19
The country opposes to the introduction of radical measures.
The UK closes schools because of COVID-19. The country is opposed to the introduction of radical measures applied by its neighbours. But the government acknowledged that the infection was growing faster than expected and further restrictions were needed.
Schools will close on Friday. The number of coronavirus tests will also be doubled. They will now be making 25,000 a day.
"We ask retired healthcare workers to return to work. To help us deal with the unprecedented challenge," said Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
- » Distance Learning Begins in 90 Percent of Schools in Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian Publishers Offer Free Electronic Access to Textbooks for Students
- » Ministry of Education and Science: Students are Released from School Attendance
- » Due to the Coronavirus: Children will Remain Home in Several Bulgarian Districs
- » WHO: School Closures due to the COVID-19 can have Negative Impacts on Children’s Learning and Wellbeing
- » 10% Fewer Students Submitted Admission Documents to British Universities