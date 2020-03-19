UK Closes Schools over COVID-19

The country opposes to the introduction of radical measures.

The UK closes schools because of COVID-19. The country is opposed to the introduction of radical measures applied by its neighbours. But the government acknowledged that the infection was growing faster than expected and further restrictions were needed.

Schools will close on Friday. The number of coronavirus tests will also be doubled. They will now be making 25,000 a day.

"We ask retired healthcare workers to return to work. To help us deal with the unprecedented challenge," said Prime Minister Boris Johnson.