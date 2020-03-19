Second Death due to COVID-19 in Turkey
Another Turkish citizen has died from a coronavirus. Thus the number of the people who died from COVID-19 in Turkey reached 2. This was announced by Turkish Minister of Health Dr. Fahrettin Koca, BTA reports.
The deceased is a 61 year-old man, he said, but did not specify where he was from.
The number of the new case of coronavirus in Turkey has doubled since yesterday.
There are 191 cases in total, the health minister said.
He said the situation was worrying.
The results of the tests show that measures against the coronavirus are urgently needed. We need to all be aware of the danger, the minister said in a tweet.
