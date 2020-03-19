World Oil Prices Continue to Go Down

Business | March 19, 2020, Thursday // 08:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: World Oil Prices Continue to Go Down www.pixabay.com

World oil prices continue to go down, with the WTI down to $ 23 a barrel - a price the market last saw on March 6, 2002.

As of 7:19 pm Bulgarian time, the price of the May futures of the Brent North Crude fell to 11.7% to $ 25.37 a barrel. The price of the May futures of WTI oil fell 17.23% to $ 22.62 a barrel.

Oil quotes are being pressured by the US Department of Energy's statistics on "black gold" reserves in that country. Last week, they rose by 2 million barrels to 453.7 million. Analysts expected an increase of 3.3 million barrels.

According to the Joint Petroleum Statistics Initiative, in January the US increased oil production by 1.5% to 12.779 million barrels per day.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: oil prices, barrel, Joint Petroleum Statistics Initiative
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria