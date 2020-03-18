China to Help Bulgaria in the Fight against COVID-19

Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov held a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. Premier Borissov congratulated China for taking effective measures against the new coronavirus and for the assistance provided to Bulgaria, BNR reported.

China has already sent to Bulgaria two types of face-protection masks. Li Keqiang thanked Premier Borissov for Bulgaria’s support and empathy in the most difficult moment of the crisis in China. Beijing is ready to donate to Bulgaria face-protection masks, gloves, glasses and other protective materials as part of the assistance to the EU. China’s Premier Keqiang told Boyko Borissov to contact Syrian manufacturers of protective materials and respirators. Bulgaria can buy the necessary protective equipment through the ministries of economy and trade of the two countries.