Bulgaria’s Parliament Adopted State of Emergency Measures Act at First Reading
Bulgaria’s Parliament on March 18 adopted the State of Emergency Measures Act at first reading. 129 MPs voted in favour and 70 abstained.
The law sets out the measures taken during the state of emergency to limit the spread of coronavirus.
These include the closure of establishments, large shopping centres, with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies, bank offices and insurance companies, as well as the closure of educational establishments.
The law provides for penalties for dissemination of false information - up to 3 years in prison and a fine of up to BGN 10,000, BNT reported.
- » President Rumen Radev Discussed with Ambassador Dong Xiaojun Strengthening the International Cooperation against Coronavirus
- » PM Borissov: It is Most Important to Protect our Medical Professionals, They Will Receive Bonus Remuneration
- » Bulgaria with 43 Registered Cases of COVID-19, Balkans Taking Tougher Measures
- » Law Changes in Bulgaria: 3 Years of Imprisonment , Fine to 10,000 BGN for Anyone Who Violates Rules against COVID-19
- » Minister Karakachanov: The United States has Given Bulgaria $87 Million for Military Equipment
- » Rumen Radev in Durres: Solidarity and Compassion in Hard Times are the Road to Achieving Sustainable Stability and Prosperity in the Balkans