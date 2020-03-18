Bulgaria’s Parliament Adopted State of Emergency Measures Act at First Reading

Bulgaria’s Parliament on March 18 adopted the State of Emergency Measures Act at first reading. 129 MPs voted in favour and 70 abstained.

The law sets out the measures taken during the state of emergency to limit the spread of coronavirus.

These include the closure of establishments, large shopping centres, with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies, bank offices and insurance companies, as well as the closure of educational establishments.

The law provides for penalties for dissemination of false information - up to 3 years in prison and a fine of up to BGN 10,000, BNT reported.