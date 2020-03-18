Bulgaria’s Parliament Adopted State of Emergency Measures Act at First Reading

Politics | March 18, 2020, Wednesday // 17:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Parliament Adopted State of Emergency Measures Act at First Reading www.pixabay.com

Bulgaria’s Parliament on March 18 adopted the State of Emergency Measures Act at first reading. 129 MPs voted in favour and 70 abstained.

The law sets out the measures taken during the state of emergency to limit the spread of coronavirus.

These include the closure of establishments, large shopping centres, with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies, bank offices and insurance companies, as well as the closure of educational establishments.

The law provides for penalties for dissemination of false information - up to 3 years in prison and a fine of up to BGN 10,000, BNT reported.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, parliament, Emergency Measures Act
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria