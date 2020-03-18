All COVID-19 Infected People in the Chinese city of Huanggang were Cured

The last two infected with the new coronavirus in the Chinese city of Huanggang, Hubei province, were cured, BTA reported.

Since the outbreak of the virus in China, the city of Huanggang has registered 2,907 infected. 2782 patients were recovered and discharged from hospitals, 125 died.

Huanggang is home to over 7.5 million people. The city, located near Wuhan, the administrative centre of the province, was one of the most affected in the region. On January 23, Chinese authorities said they were halting transport communications with Huanggang.

At the moment, the situation in Huanggang has returned to normal. There is only one new case confirmed in Wuhan today.