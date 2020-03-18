New Zealand Legalizes Abortions

The New Zealand Parliament adopted the bill on the legalization of abortions at third reading, the New Zealand Herald reports.

68 MPs voted in favour and 51 voted against. The bill will be submitted to the Governor-General of New Zealand for approval.

The Abortion Legislation Bill excludes abortion from the New Zealand Crimes Act. The bill also eliminates the need to obtain the approval of two doctors if a woman wishes to have an abortion by the 20th week of her pregnancy.