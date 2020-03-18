11 New COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria
www.pixabay.com
Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Thus, the total number of patients is 92
"We have 11 more cases of coronavirus infected. Thus, the total number of patients is 92. We have one in Smolyan and one in Veliko Turnovo." This was made clear at a briefing at the National Operations Headquarters.
- » What is Favipiravir and will the Drug Help to Halt the COVID-19 Pandemic?
- » Scientists: The New Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 is of Natural Origin
- » No New COVID-19 Positive Samples in Bulgaria
- » Von der Leyen: We May Have a COVID-19 Vaccine by Fall 2020
- » France Restricts the Sale of Paracetamol
- » 72 People Infected with COVID-19 in Serbia