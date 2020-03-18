11 New COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria

Thus, the total number of patients is 92

"We have 11 more cases of coronavirus infected. Thus, the total number of patients is 92. We have one in Smolyan and one in Veliko Turnovo." This was made clear at a briefing at the National Operations Headquarters.

