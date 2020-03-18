Agriculture Minister: Bulgaria Had Sufficient Supplies of Staple Products

We have sufficient supplies of staple products from domestic produce to feed the nation over a long period of time, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry told bTV, Focus News Agency reported.

"The more strictly we implement the measures for social distancing and isolation, the faster we could get out of this situation. It all depends on us. I am more concerned about people panicking than about queues at grocery stores. Bulgaria is sufficiently stocked with raw materials, cereals and food to cope with any difficulties with regard to movement and trade in food," the minister said.

"There will definitely be enough food, food security is ensured,” she said.

“There is no room for panic. I have provided specific data on how much wheat, corn, sunflower Bulgaria has, as well as data on livestock and dairy industry. Everything could be supplied over a long period of time," the minister added.

