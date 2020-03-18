How Reliable are the Rapid COVID-19 Tests?

Rapid tests for the presence of the new coronavirus in the body are not reliable enough. This was stated today by the Crisis Headquarters at the Plovdiv Regional Administration, Plovdiv24.bg reported.

The rapid Covid-19 testing kit is able to return results within 15 minutes. Many people resort to them because they want to understand their infection status as quickly as possible. These tests are less sensitive and uncertain about the technology that is accepted by all countries where the infection is present. The reason is that they can give false results (positive or negative). Thus, there is a chance a true case of coronavirus to be missed. One should not think that the result of the quick test is final - it must be confirmed by the Reference Laboratory in Sofia.

