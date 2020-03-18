Ursula von der Leyen: Politicians have Underestimated the Coronavirus Epidemic

Politicians have underestimated the danger of the coronavirus epidemic. This is what EC President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The President of the EC believes that the Heads of Government have realized that they need to take those measures that only seemed drastic to them 2-3 weeks ago.

According to von der Layen, Europe is currently at the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis. Italy and Spain are two of the countries that are most affected.

