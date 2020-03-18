The Bulgarian Tourists Blocked in Morocco Departed by Flight from Istanbul

A total of 47 of our compatriots, who have been blocked in Morocco because of the measures taken by local authorities due to the COVID-19, landed with a Turkish Airlines flight around 6.00 am at Istanbul Airport, Bulgarian Foreign Ministry spokesman reported. They were welcomed by our consul.

14 unorganized tourists traveling by plane have purchased tickets for the Istanbul-Sofia flights and are returning to Bulgaria by plane.

The rest will be taken by bus.

Our Consulate General in Edirne has been briefed on the route of our compatriots' collection and will assist them in crossing the Turkish-Bulgarian border. On the territory of Bulgaria they will be transported by bus, hired by the tour operator, who organized their trip to Morocco.

The return was made possible thanks to the efforts of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ekaterina Zaharieva, who spoke yesterday with her counterparts from Turkey and Morocco - Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Nasser Bourita, and with the efforts of our embassy in Rabat.