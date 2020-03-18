With over 6,300 Infected: There are COVID-19 Cases in all 50 States of the US

There are now COVID-19 infected people in all 50 states of the United States after a positive test was reported in West Virginia yesterday, the BBC reported. Gov. Jim Justice said after announcing the first COVID-19 infected in the state, "We knew it would happen."

So far, there are 108 coronavirus deaths in the United States with over 6,300 infected.

President Donald Trump has asked for a trillion-dollar sum to fight the coronavirus and its consequences, so as not to meet the prediction of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that a pandemic could lead to 20% unemployment in the United States, nearly 2 times the level of the recession after the 2008 financial crisis